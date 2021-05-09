Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “Whereabouts,” Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
4. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
5. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
6. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
7. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
8. “Sooley,” John Grisham, Doubleday
9. “Fugitive Telemetry,” Martha Wells, Tordotcom
10. “When the Stars Go Dark,” Paula McLain, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
3. “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Crown
4. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
5. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
6. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “The Code Breaker,” Walter Isaacson, S&S
9. “Broken (in the best possible way),” Jenny Lawson, Holt
10. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book