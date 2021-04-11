The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
4. “The Consequences of Fear,” Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
5. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “The Paris Library,” Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
8. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
9. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
10. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “The Code Breaker,” Walter Isaacson, S&S
3. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. “The Sum of Us,” Heather McGhee, One World
5. “How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self,” Dr. Nicole LePera, Harper Wave
6. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
9. “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance,” Hanif Abdurraqib, Random House
10. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Bill Gates, Knopf