The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
4. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
5. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
6. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
7. “Blue Moon,” Lee Child, Delacorte Press
8. “Agent Running in the Field,” John le Carré, Viking
9. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. “Find Me,” André Aciman, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
2. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
5. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
6. “Catch and Kill,” Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
7. “We Are Indivisible: A Blueprint for Democracy After Trump,” Leah Greenberg, Ezra Levin, Atria/One Signal Publishers
8. “The Witches Are Coming,” Lindy West, Hachette Books
9. “Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family,” Mitch Albom, Harper
10. “Letters from an Astrophysicist,” Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton