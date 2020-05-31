The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
3. “Rodham,” Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
4. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
5. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
6. “The Glass Hotel,” Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf
7. “The Mirror & the Light,” Hilary Mantel, Holt
8. “Camino Winds,” John Grisham, Doubleday
9. “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
10. “All Adults Here,” Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, the Dial Press
2. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
3. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
4. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
5. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
6. “Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life,” Lulu Miller, S&S
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures,” Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
9. “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For,” Susan Rice, S&S
10. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S