The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
4. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
5. “State of Terror,” Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
6. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
7. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
8. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
9. “Termination Shock,” Neal Stephenson, Morrow
10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” Mitch Albom, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
2. “These Precious Days: Essays,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
4. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
5. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
8. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
9. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. “Northwest Know-How: Trees,” Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole (Illus.), Sasquatch Books