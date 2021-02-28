Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “A Court of Silver Flames,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
4. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. “The Paris Library,” Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books
7. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
8. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
9. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
10. “No One Is Talking About This,” Patricia Lockwood, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” Bill Gates, Knopf
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. “Four Hundred Souls,” Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
5. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” Heather McGhee, One World
6. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, the Dial Press
7. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
8. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
9. “Keep Sharp,” Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
10. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” George Saunders, Random House