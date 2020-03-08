The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
3. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
4. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
5. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
6. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
8. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
9. “Nothing to See Here,” Kevin Wilson, Ecco
10. “Apeirogon,” Colum McCann, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” Erik Larson, Crown
2. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
5. “A Very Stable Genius,” Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
6. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
7. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
8. “Tightrope,” Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
9. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
10. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World