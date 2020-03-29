The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Mirror & the Light,” Hilary Mantel, Holt
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
4. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
5. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
6. “My Dark Vanessa,” Kate Elizabeth Russell, Morrow
7. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
8. “Writers & Lovers,” Lily King, Grove Press
9. “House of Earth and Blood,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury
10. “Weather,” Jenny Offill, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
2. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
4. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” Rebecca Solnit, Viking
5. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
6. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
9. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
10. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown