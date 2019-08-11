The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. “City of Girls,” Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
4. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
5. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
6. “Chances Are ...,” Richard Russo, Knopf
7. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
8. “Ask Again, Yes,” Mary Beth Keane, Scribner
9. “Dark Age,” Pierce Brown, Del Rey
10. “Normal People,” Sally Rooney, Hogarth
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
2. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown
3. “The Second Mountain,” David Brooks, Random House
4. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
5. “The Hidden Life of Trees,” Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books
6. “Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered,” Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge
7. “The Pioneers,” David McCullough, S&S
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F---,” Mark Manson, Harper
9. “D-Day Girls,” Sarah Rose, Crown
10. “Three Women,” Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S