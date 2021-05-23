The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
2. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
4. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
5. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “Great Circle,” Maggie Shipstead, Knopf
8. “Whereabouts,” Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
9. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
10. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
2. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
3. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
7. “Yearbook,” Seth Rogen, Crown
8. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
10. “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Crown