The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
4. “The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
5. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
6. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
7. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
9. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
10. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
2. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
7. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
8. “Somebody’s Daughter,” Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
9. “How the Word Is Passed,” Clint Smith, Little, Brown
10. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf