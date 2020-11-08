The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
2. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
3. “The Sentinel,” Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press
4. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham, Doubleday
7. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
8. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
9. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
10. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
4. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown
5. “Modern Comfort Food,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
6. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
7. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
8. “Ottolenghi Flavor,” Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage, Ten Speed Press
9. “The 99% Invisible City,” Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
10. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions