Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
2. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
3. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
4. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. “Rhythm of War,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
8. “The Sentinel,” Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press
9. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
10. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. “Is This Anything?” Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
6. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
7. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
8. “Modern Comfort Food,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
9. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne