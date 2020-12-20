The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
2. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
4. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
5. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
7. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
8. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham, Doubleday
9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
10. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold,” Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House,” Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz, Crown
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
6. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
7. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
8. “Is This Anything?” Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
9. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
10. “Dolly Parton, Songteller,” Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann, Chronicle Books