The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
4. “Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest,” David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
5. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
6. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
7. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
8. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
9. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
2. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
5. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
6. “A Warning,” Anonymous, Twelve
7. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
8. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
9. “Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World,” Ian Wright, The Experiment
10. “Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated,” Irma S. Rombauer, et al., Scribner