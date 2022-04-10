The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “French Braid,” Anne Tyler, Knopf
2. “A Sunlit Weapon,” Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
4. “The Paris Apartment,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
5. “The Diamond Eye,” Kate Quinn, Morrow
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
8. “The Atlas Six,” Olivie Blake, Tor
9. “Run, Rose, Run,” James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
10. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation,” Hannah Gadsby, Ballantine Books
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
7. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
9. “Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir,” Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books
10. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton