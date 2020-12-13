The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
2. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
3. “Perestroika in Paris,” Jane Smiley, Knopf
4. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
7. “Rhythm of War,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett, Viking
9. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
7. “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
8. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
9. “One Life,” Megan Rapinoe, Penguin Press
10. “Is This Anything?” Jerry Seinfeld, S&S