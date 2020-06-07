The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
3. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
4. “Camino Winds,” John Grisham, Doubleday
5. “Fair Warning,” Michael Connelly, Little Brown
6. “Shakespeare for Squirrels,” Christopher Moore, Morrow
7. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
8. “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
9. “The Jane Austen Society,” Natalie Jenner, St. Martin’s
10. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, the Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
4. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
5. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
6. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
7. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
8. “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures,” Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
9. “Dirt,” Bill Buford, Knopf
10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne