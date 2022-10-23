The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Hardcover fiction
1. “Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
2. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
3. “The Golden Enclaves,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
4. “The Winners,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. “Lucy by the Sea,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
6. “The Bullet That Missed,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
7. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
8. “The Marriage Portrait,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
9. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
10. “Shrines of Gaiety,” Kate Atkinson, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press
2. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
4. “How We Live Is How We Die,” Pema Chodron, Shambhala
5. “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization,” Neil deGrasse Tyson, Henry Holt and Co.
6. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships,” Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
8. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
9. “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Doubleday
10. “Healing Through Words,” Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
