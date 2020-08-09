The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
3. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
5. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
6. “Utopia Avenue,” David Mitchell, Random House
7. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
8. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
9. “The Pull of the Stars,” Emma Donoghue, Little, Brown
10. “The Guest List,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
2. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. “Begin Again,” Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
6. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
10. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf