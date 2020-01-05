The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
3. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
4. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
5. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
6. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
7. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
8. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
9. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
10. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
2. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
3. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
4. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
5. “The Little Winter Book of Gnomes,” Kirsten Sevig, Countryman Press
6. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
7. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
8. “Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse,” John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
9. “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving,” Mo Rocca, S&S
10. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown