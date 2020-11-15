ORLANDO, Fla. — Madame Tussauds Orlando, the attraction featuring lifelike wax figures of well-known personalities, will be adding a Joe Biden to its collection. But it might take awhile.
“It’s tradition for Madame Tussauds to honor each United States president with a figure,” the attraction said in a prepared statement Monday. “Each of our figures take a team of 20 artists four to six months to create, and COVID-19 has had an impact on production timelines; however, we will be creating a wax figure for our 46th president-elect, Joe Biden.”
The Orlando location of Tussauds, located in Icon Park on International Drive, is currently home to figures of both Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama in an Oval Office-inspired set. Location or locations for a Biden figure have not been disclosed.
The I-Drive Tussauds features luminaries such as Brad Pitt, Will Smith, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, Shaquille O’Neal and Walt Disney plus characters such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.
Tussauds is operated by British-based Merlin Entertainments Group, which also manages Sea Life Orlando Aquarium and Legoland Florida theme park. Tussauds has attractions on four continents, and each location has a distinct lineup of figures, although there is repetition. Figures are commonly loaned out between the attractions. Manufacturing of the figures generally happens in London, home of the first Tussauds attraction.
The other U.S. locations of Madame Tussauds are New York; Las Vegas; San Francisco; Nashville, Tenn.; Washington, D.C., and Hollywood, Calif.
Meanwhile, Walt Disney World has made no announcement about operation of its Hall of Presidents, one of the original attractions of Magic Kingdom theme park when it opened in 1971. The show, featuring an animatronic version of each American president, closed down in the January after the 2016 presidential election and reopened about 11 months later. That version, still in operation, includes the figure of Donald Trump reciting the oath of office.
TNS