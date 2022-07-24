Mackinac Island named No. 1 island in the U.S.

A horse-drawn carriage at Mackinac Island, Mich.

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

DETROIT — The rest of the world is catching on to what Michiganians already know and have known: Mackinac Island is the best.

On Tuesday, Travel & Leisure named Mackinac the best island in the continental United States as part of its 2022 World’s Best Awards. The annual awards are based on a survey of Travel & Leisure’s 9 million readers of favorite destinations, hotels, properties and more. Hilton Head, South Carolina was last year’s best island winner (Mackinac was No. 9).

