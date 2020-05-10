Louise LaVoie, 95

Louise LaVoie will celebrate her 95th birthday with a family dinner today at her Clarkston home.
She was born May 10, 1925, in Lewiston to Ralph and Madeline Largent, and has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley all her life.
She and George LaVoie were married Jan. 25, 1948, in Lewiston.
As a homemaker, she kept busy raising their children, and was a member of Mothers Club for 65 years.
After her husband retired, the couple enjoyed traveling with the Elderhostel (now Road Scholar) program throughout the United States. They also enjoyed many summer trips and family vacations to the Oregon Coast.
Her husband died Aug. 19, 2014.
Her hobbies include bird watching, and she is a member of a bird-watching club. Regular exercise includes walks on the Lewiston Levee Parkway, and for many years she was a volunteer delivery driver for Meals on Wheels. She especially enjoys visits, and sharing memories and stories with her family.
She has six sons, 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.