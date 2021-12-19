Fireworks explode in the night sky above the Snake River as a line of boats decorated with holiday lights drift past as part of the the Lighted Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday evening.
BIG PICTURE
Lighting up the night
- Photo by Zack Wilkinson of the Tribune
-
-
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.