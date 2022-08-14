Instagram for children is a bad idea

Have them make some crafts or go outdoors to play but don’t provide Instagram for your children.

 Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

A good friend gives us her old newspapers from a small town in Maine. They are entertainment — a sedentary version of date night.

Because we cannot agree on who gets to read the Cops and Courts section first, we take turns reading it aloud.

Tags

Recommended for you