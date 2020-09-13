Over Labor Day weekend, Erika and Chad Wassmuth, neighbors to the Winchester Community Library, held a yard sale. The proceeds from this yard sale were generously donated to the Winchester Community Library.
As the manager of the Winchester Community Library, I would like to sincerely thank all the wonderful community members (who) bought things at the yard sale and those of you who just donated to the cause.
So it’s with a truly thankful heart I express my gratitude and thanks to the Wassmuth family for being such kind and generous, giving neighbors, and fellow Winchester community members.
Chris Case
Manager, Winchester Library
