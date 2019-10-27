With identity theft everywhere and anywhere I felt safe bringing my personal papers to free shred day at Potlatch (No. 1 Financial) Credit Union in Lewiston.
It’s a nice feeling knowing they were out of the hands of people who would do the wrong things with them. This is a great service.
What surprised me was there wasn’t a long line like I have seen on the news in Spokane when they hold these events.
I will use this free shred day event in the future and thank you for putting this together and keeping our documents out of the wrong hands. Kudos; job well done.
Vicki Stevenson
Lewiston
———
Thank you to all who participated in celebrating Constitution Week Sept. 17-23.
This year’s observance started with “Bells Across America.” Church bells rang and fire department horns sounded for an entire minute in cities and towns across America. In Idaho, proclamations were issued by Gov. Brad Little and city mayors, schools and libraries created patriotic displays, taught flag protocol, read books and studied our Constitution ... .
In 1955, the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside the week of Sept. 17-23 to observe the signing of the U.S. Constitution ... . In 1956, it was adopted by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and signed into law.
Janet Lynn Rubert
Chairwoman of Constitution Week Committee
Alice Whitman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
Lewiston
