On July 1 after mowing ... with our tractor, I started a nightmare as I gradually – then completely – lost brakes and steering and power. At the bottom of the hill, the tractor rolled and I ended up under it pinned by both legs.
Within 15 minutes the first responder arrived, quickly followed by the rest of the team … . Had all these wonderful people not been there I would have bled to death, and that was only the beginning ... .
Words cannot fully express my gratitude and I wanted to publicly say what amazing volunteers Deary EMS has, as well as the Life Flight crew and (Sacred Heart) hospital staff.
Veronica Crockett
Deary
