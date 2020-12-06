American Legion Post 13 held its annual raffle drawing in November.
Jim Bower was the winner of the Henry Brass Lever Action .45 -70 rifle. He donated it back to the post. Thank you, Jim, for your generous donation.
Curt Decicio was the winner of the $500 Visa gift card.
We thank everyone who supported our raffle ticket program. Proceeds will be used to give five scholarships to graduating Lewiston High School seniors next year.
Marc Gomez
Adjutant, American Legion Post 13
Lewiston
