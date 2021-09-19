On Aug. 21, Calam Shrine held its inaugural Cornhole Hootenanny and Trike Race. The event was a fundraiser for the Shrine, which in turn supports Shriners’ Childrens – Spokane.
The Hootenanny was deemed a success due in no small part to the 22 cornhole teams who came to play, and our generous locally owned business sponsors: Pete at Riverport Brewing; Matt at Greenfield Cigars; Skate at Hogan’s; Hannah at Opportunities Unlimited; and Mike at CHEF’STORE.
We thank you all for your support, and look forward to next year’s event, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 20, 2022.
Kenneth Buckner
Clarkston
