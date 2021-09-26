(Hells Canyon) Harley-Davidson in Lewiston has a community side that is mostly unknown.
Saturdays and on some special days, they support nonprofits. They provide the barbecue, hot dog makings, chips and water for a donation to that nonprofit of the day. Zeus’s Friends’ Lost & Found Pet Network has benefited from their generosity. This helps with our lost-and-found efforts, chip readers and checking microchips, food and help with neutering and other medical care for the community.
The employees are wonderful and always willing to assist. Thank you Diane, Jackie, Jessica and the guys.
Please remember to donate to the nonprofit of your choice, no matter how small.
Marsha Burns
Clarkston
