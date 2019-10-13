American Legion Lewis-Clark Post 13 held the drawing for the winners of three gift cards on Sept. 22. The winners are Maranda Green, Ron Cumming and Johanne Schmidt.
Post 13 members thank all donors who supported our raffle which helps fund college scholarships for five graduating Lewiston High School seniors and scholarships for LHS juniors to attend Boys and Girls State in Nampa.
Thank you.
Marc Gomez
Adjutant, American Legion Post 13
Lewiston
———
The Tribune publishes letters of thanks in the Sunday A.M. section on a space-available basis. They are limited to 100 words and deadline is 3 p.m. Wednesday.