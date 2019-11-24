Addalyn Pointon of Lewiston has won the annual holiday design contest sponsored by Community Bank, based in Joseph, Ore., and with a branch in Clarkston.
The contest is in its 11th year and allows children in grades kindergarten through fourth grade to submit a holiday design. Pointon is a third-grader at Centennial Elementary School and her winning design, chosen from among 200 entries, will be used as the bank’s holiday greeting posters.
She will also receive a $100 Visa gift card, a roll of dollar coins totaling $25, and a large poster and 20 holiday cards featuring her artwork.