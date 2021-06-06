Annual awards given by American Legion Lewis-Clark Post 13 in Lewiston have been presented in recognition of outstanding personnel who work for the City of Lewiston and Nez Perce County.
Those honored include:
Joseph Lines, Lewiston Police Department Officer of the Year.
Kyle Greene, Lewiston Fire Department Paramedic of the Year.
Chris Jones, Lewiston Fire Department Firefighter of the Year.
Kris Schmidt, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Deputy of the Year.
Cecilia Cochran, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Year.
Dorinda Gilliam, a teacher at Centennial Elementary School, Lewiston Independent School District No. 1 Educator of the Year.
Award presentations, which included a plaque and a Happy Day gift card, were made by each organization in April and May. The annual American Legion awards ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
———
MOSCOW — Two University of Idaho faculty members have been selected as fellows for the Center for Digital Inquiry and Learning at the UI Library.
They are:
Sarah Campbell, assistant professor, Theatre Arts Department, CDIL Digital Scholarship Fellow ($4,000).
Jennifer Ladino, professor, English Department, CDIL Faculty Development Fellowship ($1,500).
Fellows work with CDIL staff on digital projects to improve their data analysis, web development and project management skills, according to a news release.