Children from this region took state and regional honors in the 2020 Smokey Bear & Woodsy Owl Poster Contest results.
The annual nationwide contest is a partnership between the National Garden Club and the U.S. Forest Service, with the Valley Garden Club, serving the communities of Kooskia, Kamiah, Stites, and Grangeville, as the sponsor in this region.
Sadie Syron of Kooskia, who attends Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia, took first place in Idaho’s first grade category
Audrey Puckett took first place, and Charlotte French took second place, both in Idaho’s fourth grade category. Both are of Kamiah and attend Kamiah Middle School.
Puckett and Syron went on to compete in the regional contest where they competed with poster submissions from the eight western states. Puckett took second place in the region for her grade, and went on to compete in the national competition. Syron took third place in the regional competition for her grade.
Dianna Wilkinson of the Valley Garden Club and Courtney Johnson of the U.S. Forest Service in Kooskia attended online class meetings at the end of the school year to present the students with certificates and other awards, which were later delivered to the schools.