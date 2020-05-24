MOSCOW — Two faculty members at the University of Idaho here have been selected as fellows for the Center for Digital Inquiry and Learning (CDIL), a collaboration between the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences and the UI Library that provides digital opportunities that advance research and teaching.
Katrina Eichner, assistant professor in the Sociology and Anthropology Department, has been named a CDIL Digital Scholarship Fellow (course release for the fall; no monetary award). Eichner will develop online curriculum and engagement tools related to her archaeological work with Moscow High School and use that work to build an adaptable template for students working on archaeological projects across the state.
Sarah Campbell, assistant professor in the Theatre Arts Department, has been awarded a CDIL Faculty Development Scholarship for $1,500. Campbell will explore the potential of a variety of digital scholarship-related tools and techniques.