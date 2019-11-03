The Salmon River Art Guild has announced the winners in the 2019 Regional Art Show held Oct. 5-6 in Riggins. They include:

Best of Show:

“Proxy Falls” by Kaye York of Cambridge, Idaho

Opal Carlson Award:

“Cliffs of Gold” by Gloria Dawson Teats of White Bird

Oil/Acrylic

First place: “Coffee Break” by York

Second place: “Red Vase and Flowers” by Jackie Zumalt of Grange-ville

Watercolor/Water Media

First place: “Percussion Symphony” by Marlene O’Neill of Clearwater

Second place: “Daylight Seeker” by Zumalt

Photography

First place: “Hay Rake at Burgdorf” by Mary Baumann of Donnelly, Idaho

Second place: “Lick Creek Summit” by Baumann

Other (Pastel, Drawing, etc)

First place: “North of Reykjavik” by Kevin Cahill of Boise

Second place: “My Husband” by Sharon Herther of Donnelly

Sculpture

First place: “Fish” by Greg Gresham of White Bird

Second place: “The Supper Trail” by Shayne Watkins of Deary

