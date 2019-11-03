The Salmon River Art Guild has announced the winners in the 2019 Regional Art Show held Oct. 5-6 in Riggins. They include:
Best of Show:
“Proxy Falls” by Kaye York of Cambridge, Idaho
Opal Carlson Award:
“Cliffs of Gold” by Gloria Dawson Teats of White Bird
Oil/Acrylic
First place: “Coffee Break” by York
Second place: “Red Vase and Flowers” by Jackie Zumalt of Grange-ville
Watercolor/Water Media
First place: “Percussion Symphony” by Marlene O’Neill of Clearwater
Second place: “Daylight Seeker” by Zumalt
Photography
First place: “Hay Rake at Burgdorf” by Mary Baumann of Donnelly, Idaho
Second place: “Lick Creek Summit” by Baumann
Other (Pastel, Drawing, etc)
First place: “North of Reykjavik” by Kevin Cahill of Boise
Second place: “My Husband” by Sharon Herther of Donnelly
Sculpture
First place: “Fish” by Greg Gresham of White Bird
Second place: “The Supper Trail” by Shayne Watkins of Deary