LEADVILLE, Colo. — The National Mining Hall of Fame here has named Elizabeth J. (Bobbitt) Arnold, of Sparks, Nev., as the recipient of its 2021 Prazen Living Legend of Mining Award.
Arnold is a Lewiston native who was raised for a time in Orofino and Clarkston. She attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and the University of Idaho in Moscow.
She has worked and volunteered with advocacy groups on a variety of issues facing the mining industry since the early 1990s, and with People for the USA (formerly People for the West), becoming a state chairwoman on their board of directors. She eventually was elected chairwoman of the board for two terms.
Most recently she founded the Nevada Women’s Leadership Alliance, a nonprofit organization, and is owner of Environmental Community Outreach Services in Sparks.
This year’s HOF induction ceremony will be held Oct. 23.