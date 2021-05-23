Amy Minervini, an instructor in English for the Humanities Division at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, has been recognized as the 2021 Innovative Educator for Written Communication in the third annual Idaho GEM Innovative Educator Awards.
The awards are given by the Idaho State Board of Education’s General Education Committee and Capital Educators Credit Union (CECU).
She is one of six award winners and each will receive $500 from CECU and a commemorative plaque. She will be honored during Idaho’s annual General Education Summit Oct. 22.