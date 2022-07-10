Marsha and Craig Burns, of Clarkston, both have a big heart for animals.

Three orange tabby kittens were brought to Helping Hands Rescue in Lewiston in the spring after their mother was killed. The Burns agreed to care for the kittens until they were old enough for adoption.

This meant weeks of bottle feeding; visits to the veterinarian; wiping the kittens down with damp, warm towels to make them urinate and defecate; and, of course, lots of love.

The kittens have all been spoken for and will soon be going to their future forever homes.

