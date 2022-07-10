RIGHT: Zoe Stickler brings one of the three orphaned kittens in close for a small kiss at Bob’s Pet and Pond in Lewiston. Marsha Burns took the kittens there in the spring in hopes of finding them homes.
Marsha Burns holds one of the three kittens in her kitchen May 5 after getting it to burp.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
LEFT: Craig Burns, of Clarkston, bottle feeds one of the orphaned kittens in his home in May. The kittens had only recently opened their eyes and still needed care around the clock.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
LEFT: Zoe Strickler holds one of the kittens at Bob’s Pet and Pond in Lewiston in May during a small fundraising event held by Marsha Burns for Zeus’s Friends Lost and Found Pet Network.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
ABOVE: Two of the kittens play with each other in May while on the heated pet pad in the Burns’ home.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
ABOVE: Craig Burns holds all three of the orange kittens after their morning feeding.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
ABOVE: One of the orphaned kittens, now several weeks older, peers out of the cat tower Thursday in the Burns’ basement rec room.
Marsha and Craig Burns, of Clarkston, both have a big heart for animals.
Three orange tabby kittens were brought to Helping Hands Rescue in Lewiston in the spring after their mother was killed. The Burns agreed to care for the kittens until they were old enough for adoption.
This meant weeks of bottle feeding; visits to the veterinarian; wiping the kittens down with damp, warm towels to make them urinate and defecate; and, of course, lots of love.
The kittens have all been spoken for and will soon be going to their future forever homes.