Joyce Dodd, 80

Lewiston resident Joyce Dodd celebrates her 80th birthday today.
She was born Feb. 7, 1940, in Toppenish, Wash., to Scott and Alice Hill.
She and Ronald Dodd were married June 13, 1959, in Toppenish, and they moved from the Yakima-Toppenish area to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley 41 years ago.
From 1978-86, she and her husband owned and operated Dodd’s Food Center in the Lewiston Orchards.
She also worked as a receptionist in the dental office of William Chetwood, and later in the dental office of Dan Wilson, from which she retired in 2000. Both offices were in Lewiston.
She especially enjoys reading, but also likes to work jigsaw puzzles, watch movies and bake cookies to share.
She and her husband have one son, two daughters, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Because of the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, her family plans a private celebration in Clarkston.