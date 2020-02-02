Jerry Northrup, 80

Jerry L. Northrup of Lewiston will celebrate his 80th birthday Wednesday.
He was born Feb. 5, 1950, to Eugene and Viola Northrup on their farm in Tammany. After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1958, he began work at the Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston. He worked for the company as an electrician until 2001 when he retired.
For 13 years, he served in the Idaho National Guard.
He and Mary Lou Shears were married Feb. 14, 1970, in Lewiston.
For 25 years, he has served on the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District board and he has served on the Central Orchards Sewer District board for 42 years. He also is a Democratic Precinct Committee person. While working at the mill, he was a member of the woodworkers union and attended many AFL-CIO conventions.
He and his wife are members of the Hells Canyon Gem Club and spend a lot of time attending rock shows, digging for rocks and sharing finds with their rock hound friends. His other hobbies include camping, hunting, fishing, reading western novels and watching sports on television. He enjoys spending time with his grandchildren and helps care for his mother.
He and his wife have two sons, one daughter and eight grandchildren.