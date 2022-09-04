It doesn’t take a college education to do the math

Student loan borrowers stage a rally last Sunday in front of The White House in Washington, D.C., to celebrate President Biden cancelling student debt and to begin the fight to cancel any remaining debt.

 Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We the 45m via TNS

My little black coat is simple-knee length with five buttons down the front. It’s your basic snowman model. The lining in both arms is shredded. The coat is 22 years old.

Our three kids graduated from high school rapid fire. There were two years when all three were in college at the same time.

Recommended for you