Lapwai shooting guard Lauren Gould goes airborne to put a lay up Friday during the semi-final round of the 2023 Idaho High School 1A DI State Championship basketball tournament against Oakley at Columbia High in Nampa.
Lapwai fans don super sized cut outs of their favorite Wildcats on Friday during the semi-final round against Oakley. Lapwai fans turned out in far greater number than a majority of teams in the tournament.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The Grangeville Bulldogs bench performs a resuscitation via an imaginary defibrillator after their team sinks a field goal Thursday during round two against Cole Valley Christian.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Prairie head coach Lori Mader huddles with her team during a timeout Friday in the last minutes of their neck-and-neck semi-final round match up against Raft River at Columbia High in Nampa.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Deary Mustang Triniti Wood nurses a hit to the nose before going back in Friday during the semi-final round against Dietrich in Nampa.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lapwai shooting guard Lauren Gould mourns her teams loss in the semi-final round Friday after a hard fought, neck and neck battle against Oakley at Columbia High in Nampa.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A member of the tournament event staff uses a floor scrubber to clean the gym floor Friday before teams in the semi-final round of the 1A DI take to the court of Columbia High in Nampa.