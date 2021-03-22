Lewiston Tribune photographer August Frank has won a share of the 2020 Northwest Region Photographer of the Year, as judged by the National Press Photographers Association.
The NPPA conducts a monthly news clip contest in nine regions across the United States and beyond, for which photojournalists submit their best work. Points are awarded each month for first, second and third places, and the photojournalist with the most points in each region for the year is declared the Regional Photographer of the Year.
Frank tied for first place with Mike Clark of the Billings (Mont.) Gazette to be named 2020 Northwest Photographer of the Year. Lewiston Tribune photo editor Pete Caster placed sixth in the year’s final standings.
The NPPA Northwest Region includes Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories and the Yukon Territory.
Past Tribune photographer winners of the region’s Photographer of the Year title include former photo editor Barry Kough, who won it three times, Steve Hanks, Chris Pietsch and Jeff Taylor.