An ultra-spacious wraparound porch immediately sets the welcoming tone for this farmhouse design.
Inside, the kitchen shows off a large island with seating and opens to the dining space.
Unwind in the master suite, which includes a large walk-in closet that opens to the laundry room for extra-convenience.
The rear porch includes an outdoor kitchen and easy access to the powder bath.
Don’t miss the mudroom (with lockers) just off the two-car garage.
Design number: 1074-4
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 2,435
Bonus space: 474 square feet
Dimensions: 80’ 9” x 78’ 9”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.