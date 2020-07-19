In addition to the weekly winners pictured on this page, honorable mention winners of a Happy Day coupon for a free combo meal at Arby’s or Taco Time, and a Coleman Oil $5.50 regular car wash include:
Brian Fairweather, Clarkston
Suezette Gaylord,Lewiston
Shauna Hasenoehrl,Cottonwood
Jacob Messinger,Lewiston
Maddy Murphy,Lewiston
Jan Scheuerman,Clarkston
Kirk Stedman,Lewiston
Julie Stickman,Winchester
Shaylee Stoll,Clarkston
Jessica West,Lewiston
Look for the Week 3 contest winners in next week’s Sunday A.M. section. Saturday is the last day to enter the 2020 SnapShoot. Complete contest rules may be found on Page 3D.