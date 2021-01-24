SPOKANE — Officials at Gonzaga University here have released their president’s list for fall semester 2020. Students from this region named to the list include:
LAPWAI: Kristian Mankiller; POTLATCH: Lyssa Blood; PULLMAN: Tristan Call, Emma Horstkamp, Graham Laird, Nicholas Smith; WEIPPE: Erin Sellers.
———
CRAIGMONT — Officials at Highland High School here have announced their honor roll for fall semester 2020. Students named to the list include:
SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Kobe Droegmiller, Lane Wassmuth; 3.0-3.99 GPA — D.J. Antone, Taiylor Crea, Josh McCorkle, Hannah Shumaker. JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Olivia Antone, Chani Brammer, Owen Case, Payton Crow, Emily Dau, Katie Goeckner, Caristae Robinson, Kalei Smith, Keira White; 3.0-3.99 GPA — Cheyanne Brown, Emie Espinosa, Jade Franks. SOPHOMORES: 3.0-3.99 GPA — Kadence Beck, Ty Hambly, Allison Kinzer, Jasper McCorkle. FRESHMEN: 4.0 GPA — Mariana Davila, Noah Watson, Ashley Wood; 3.0-3.99 GPA — Gage Crow, Lance Horrocks, Cheyenne Keith, Delaynee Osburn, Sydney Shumaker, Hannah Smith, Shaylee Stamper, Trenton Thomason. EIGHTH GRADE: 3.0-3.99 GPA — James Bovey, Faith Hill, Trevor Knowlton, Carol Lanz, Greta Watson. SEVENTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Jackson Smith; 3.0-3.99 GPA — Kylee Beck, Laney Bovey, Clay Buchanan, Aaron Kinzer, Ashlin Miller, Piper Schoonover, Amiya Wagenmann.
———
AMES, Iowa — Duncan Robert Meyer of Moscow has been named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2020 at Iowa State University here.
———
SPOKANE — Officials at Whitworth University here have announced their provost’s honor roll for fall semester 2020. Students from this region named to the list include:
CLARKSTON: Eva Millan, Michael St. Marie; GARFIELD: Lauryn Rawls; LACROSSE: Logan Stanley; PULLMAN: Luke Bumpus, Reagan Thompson, Abigail Tingstad, Joseph Tingstad.