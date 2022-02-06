FULTON, Mo. — Katherine Bloom, of Pullman, has been named to the dean’s list (3.60 GPA or higher) for fall term 2021 at Westminster College here.
———
OGDEN, Utah — Sydney Boyer, of Nezperce, and Isaac Staszkow, of Moscow, have earned the designation of academic excellence (3.5-3.99 GPA) for fall semester 2021 from Weber State University here.
———
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Raina Parsons, of Colfax, has been named to the dean’s list (3.65 or higher GPA) for fall semester 2021 at Linfield University here.
———
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Taylen Wohl, of Clarkston, Garrett Beckman, of Lewiston, MarkAnthony Eldridge, of Moscow, and Cooper Thomas, of Orofino, have been named to the dean’s list (3.5 or higher GPA) for fall term 2021 at Eastern Oregon University here.
———
WALLA WALLA — Joshua Gregg, of Moscow, and Josephine Munch-Rotolo, of Pullman, have earned academic distinction (3.5 or higher GPA) for fall semester 2021 at Whitman College here.
———
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Elizabeth Jagelski, of Kooskia, has been named to the dean’s list (3.5 or higher GPA) for fall semester 2021 at Augustana University here.
———
KENDRICK — Officials at Kendrick High School have released their honor roll (3.5-4.0 GPA) for fall semester 2021. Students named to the list include:
SENIORS: Maison Anderson, Robert Bednar, Preston Boyer, Anthony Logan, Erin Morgan, Drew Stacy, Hannah Tweit. JUNIORS: Makayla Adams, Jagger Hewett, Triston Jones, Cheyenne Kenzler, Rachel Olson, Troy Patterson, Samantha Roberts, Aaliyah Roetcisoender, Tommy Stamper, Rose Stewart. SOPHOMORES: Taylor Boyer, Danyel Brown, Lane Clemenhagen, Savannah Feldman, Wyatt Fitzmorris, Harley Heimgartner, Mason Kimberling, Natalie Kimbley, Ty Koepp, Anthony Lewis, Dallas Morgan, Kaitlynn Needham, Brodi Roetcisoender, Morgan Silflow, Ruby Stewart, Hailey Taylor, Kyle Trimmer, Bailey Worthey. FRESHMEN: Brock Boyer, Leyton Brown Sherrill, Wyatt Cook, Sawyer Hewett, Hayden Kimberling, Callie Warner. EIGHTH GRADE: Halina Anderson, Lyla Brown, Aiden Cain, Brehlynn Clemenhagen, Tanner Clemenhagen, Mercedes Heimgartner, Travis Hix, Cade Silflow, Trinity Trott, Nathan Tweit, Gavin Weddle. SEVENTH GRADE: Keegan Anderson, Jessica Bateman, Nathan Kimberling, Chloe Marshall, Caleb Olsen, Eian Schwecke, Landon Sneve, Orion Stewart.
———
NEZPERCE — Officials at Nezperce Junior and Senior High School have announced their honor roll for fall semester 2021. Students named to the list include:
SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Anne Jorgensen, Jillian Lux, Grace Tiegs; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Brycen Danner, Marshal Nelson; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Eric Peterson, Cole Seiler, Ryen Zenner. JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Brianna Branson; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Hailey Killary; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Tristan Currall, Katharine Duuck, Tanner Johnson, Rebecca Thompson, Morgan Wemhoff. SOPHOMORES: 4.0 GPA — Faith Tiegs; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Philomena Horton, Lily Masengale, Addison Payne, Serene Wahl, Erica Zenner; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Jack Roberts, Nic Whitten. FRESHMEN: 4.0 GPA — Aubree Lux, Aidan McLeod, Owen Tiegs; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Mason Dove, Caleb Jorgensen; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Grant Ingram. EIGHTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Emily Branson, Harrisyn Walker; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Camas Arnzen, Elizabeth Duuck, Noah Johnson, Blayne Mosman; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Kairys Grant, Isabel Horton. SEVENTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Abigail Duuck, Alyse Facey, Helen Wilcox; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Hailee Cobb, Gatlin Griffith, Forest Nelson.